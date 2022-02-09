Cash prizes, real estate, and highest honours as Senegal celebrates Nations Cup heroes

Senegal's first win of the coveted trophy it has been chasing for 60 years has led to an outpouring of joy and celebrations since the 4-2 triumph in a penalty kick shootout.

President Macky Sall of Senegal awarded a special cash prize, prime real estate, and the country's highest order to the men's soccer team as the country continued to celebrate their victory in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt.

Tens of thousands lined the streets of the capital Dakar from early in the morning on Monday to await the arrival of the victorious team. A ticker-tape parade through the streets went into the early hours of Tuesday.

Senegal came close to winning the trophy twice, losing to Algeria in 2019 final and to Cameroon in 2002 final.

Hundreds lined the surrounding avenues and streets of the presidential palace in downtown Dakar on Tuesday evening for a reception to thank the players.

Sall awarded the players Senegal's highest order, making them Grand Officers of the National Order of the Lion.

"In addition, as a token of gratitude, and on behalf of the nation, the players and other members of the official delegation will each receive a special bonus of 50 million franc CFA ($87,412) and a 200 square metre plot of land in Dakar," Sall said.

He added that they would also receive a 500 square metre plot for a commemorative estate in Diamniadio, a new futuristic economic and industrial hub around 45 km from Dakar where a new national soccer stadium will be inaugurated on February 22.

