Barren session for bowlers, Pakistan 79-0 at Tea

If you're a neutral, you may think it was an uneventful session. But if you're a Bangladesh fan, these are worrying signs.

Just like the first session of the second day belonged to Pakistan, the visitors dominated the second session as well.

Pakistan are set for a big score with this partnership built by Shafique and Abid. If you're a Pakistan fan, this is promising.

Pakistan pocket another session. After picking six wickets and bowling out Bangladesh in the morning session, the visitors had the perfect middle session.

Abid with a fifty, the debutant holding his own. Very few false shots, and no real demons on the pitch. The visitors will be looking to bat just once in this Test.

Abdullah Shafique, on 9, got a reprieve as Bangladesh didn't challenge a lbw call which would have been overturned. Post that, there were hardly any chances created.

Pakistan will be eyeing to bat big; what will the hosts' plan be?

Babar, Fawad, Rizwan and others still relaxing in the dugout. When will Bangladesh break this partnership? It has been 29 overs already.

Pakistan: 79-0 (29 ov)

Abid 52 (89)* || Shafique 27 (85)*