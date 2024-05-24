Barcelona sack Xavi as manager

Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi Hernandez, the LaLiga club said on Friday, four weeks after confirming him in the job for the 2024-25 campaign.

"Today Friday, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Barcelona wish to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.

"He will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday's game away to Sevilla."