Barca cannot afford any more slip-ups: Xavi

Sports

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 11:50 am

Related News

Barca cannot afford any more slip-ups: Xavi

Barca are third in the standings with 51 points from 24 matches, 10 behind leaders Real and five less than Girona, and Xavi is aware that anything other than a win against 17th-placed Celta on Saturday would make matters worse for his team.

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 11:50 am
Barca cannot afford any more slip-ups: Xavi

Barcelona have little room for error if they are to defend their LaLiga title, manager Xavi Hernandez said on Friday ahead of his side's trip to Celta Vigo.

Barca's hopes to overtake bitter rivals Real Madrid and this campaign's surprise package Girona in the title race suffered another blow last weekend after a 3-3 home draw against relegation-threatened Granada.

Barca are third in the standings with 51 points from 24 matches, 10 behind leaders Real and five less than Girona, and Xavi is aware that anything other than a win against 17th-placed Celta on Saturday would make matters worse for his team.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The squad is united and training hard," Xavi told reporters. "But we can't afford any more slips. I am positive that we can make up the lost ground. That's the direction we are working in, improving in defence, in pressure.

"These are three very important points that would improve our league position."

Barca will visit Italian champions Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 next week, but the Spaniard said his focus remains on the Celta game for now.

"I'm not thinking about Napoli yet. We are totally concentrated on both competitions," he said.

"I think this season could still turn out well. It's all about how the team reacts in the next few games, and we'll be giving everything we've got."

The 44-year-old midfield great, who announced his decision to step down from his position as Barca coach in January, said he wants to finish his stint on the best possible note.

"I love Barca and would give all I have for this season to end on a high note," Xavi said.

When asked about 19-year-old midfielder Gavi, who has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain, Xavi said the Spanish international is "part of the future" of Barca.

Football

FC Barcelona / Xavi / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

22m | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

2h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos
Microsoft says it caught hackers from China, Russia and Iran using its AI tools

Microsoft says it caught hackers from China, Russia and Iran using its AI tools

1h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

1d | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos