Australia legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack

The whole of Australia will never forget what hit them on March 4, 2022. After the demise of a great cricketer in Rod Marsh, legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The same person who tweeted about Marsh's death was found dead some hours later showing just how unpredictable and cruel life can be!

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement from Warne's management read.

An idol to many, a person who inspired and will inspire generations after generations to take up leg spin, Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest bowlers of all-time and had probably the sharpest cricketing brain. After retiring from international cricket in 2007, Warne worked as a broadcaster and took up coaching roles.

With 708 wickets, Warne was the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests but more than the numbers, his impact was unbelievable. He was one who revived the dying art of leg-spin and in an illustrious career, Warne won numerous accolades and was part of Australia's golden generation.

Many don't know that Warne was a footballer in his early days, playing Australian rules football. He did not have the best of starts as a cricketer in Tests. On debut, he recorded one for 150 against India. Further poor performances in subsequent Test matches saw him dropped at one stage.

But morning did not show the day in this case. Warne's biggest break was the 1993 Ashes in England where he was the highest wicket-taker of the series. His first-ever delivery on English soil will be forever remembered as 'the ball of the century'.

Warne's ability as a bowler was unquestionable but controversies did not stop chasing him. In 2003, he faced a one-year ban after returning a positive drug result for a banned diuretic. But he made a strong comeback as he was named Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World for the year 2004 in the 2005 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

The leg-spinner took 1001 wickets across formats for Australia, won the Ashes, won the Cricket World Cup and what not.