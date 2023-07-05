Arsenal agree deal for West Ham midfielder Rice

Sports

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

Arsenal agree deal for West Ham midfielder Rice

The 24-year-old England international had received permission to undergo a medical this week ahead of his move across London, the Guardian said.

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in a deal worth over 100 million pounds ($127 million), British media reported.

The 24-year-old England international had received permission to undergo a medical this week ahead of his move across London, the Guardian said.

The report added that West Ham had accepted an offer worth 100 million pounds plus 5 million in add-ons, with the guaranteed portion of the fee expected to be paid in three instalments over two years.

Reuters has contacted both clubs for a comment.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan said last month that a gentleman's agreement meant Rice can leave despite a year remaining on his contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Rice joined West Ham's academy from Chelsea as a teenager and has been a mainstay since his breakthrough campaign in 2017-18. He has played over 200 games for the club and helped them win the Europa Conference League last month.

Football

Declan Rice / Arsenal / West Ham United

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

35m | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

19h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

16h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

3h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

19h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake