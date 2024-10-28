Timothee Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest

Splash

BSS/AFP
28 October, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:17 am

Timothee Chalamet posing for photographs with the competitors at his own look-alike contest. Photo: Collected
Timothee Chalamet posing for photographs with the competitors at his own look-alike contest. Photo: Collected

Will the real Timothee Chalamet please stand up?

Even the Hollywood star's most convincing doppelgangers, gathered in New York for a look-alike contest, did a double-take when the man himself swung by their festivities Sunday.

Around 20 young men, complete with chiselled jawlines and distinctive waves of walnut-coloured hair, had gathered along with a massive crowd of spectators in New York's Washington Square Park, Variety reported.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star, hidden behind a mask and sporting a baseball hat, then crept up on the contest, posing for photographs with the competitors.

Images on social media captured the moment that Chalamet made his presence known, delighting the surrounding cell phone-holding fans.
"How do we know that that's really him? It could just be a very good look-alike," one user wrote in a comment.

YouTube creator AnthonyPo, who claimed to be behind the event and bears more than a passing resemblance to the star of "Dune" and "Wonka" himself, wrote on X "thanks my number 1 fan (Timothee) for showing up."

At least one imitator was led away by police who apparently responded to the event because of the large crowd, which was forced to relocate.

The winner was presented with an oversized gold trophy and a check for $50, social media showed.

