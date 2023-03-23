Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cancelled in Hong Kong

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cancelled in Hong Kong

Photo: Collected
The screening of 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey', a British slasher film due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been cancelled after cinemas in the city declined to show it, its distributor said on Tuesday.

VII Pillars Entertainment said it didn't know the reason for the cancellation; the movie had been scheduled to open 23 March in 32 cinemas in the city.

"We are pulling our hair of course, very disappointed. It's just unbelievable that cinemas cancel the exhibition after all arrangements were made," said VII Pillars spokesperson Ray Fong.

Chinese censors have previously targeted the film's main character, created by English author A A  Milne, over memes that compare the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

The comparisons began in 2013 when Xi visited the United States and met his then-counterpart Barack Obama, and some online commentators seized on their likeness to Pooh and Tigger.

Some people have used the image of Pooh to signal dissent.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) told Reuters that it had issued a certificate of approval to the applicant.

"The arrangements of cinemas in Hong Kong on the screening of individual films with certificates of approval in their premises are the commercial decisions of the cinemas concerned, and OFNAA would not comment on such arrangements," a spokesperson said.

VII Pillars said the film was done with a tiny budget and "sold to nearly 200 territories in just six months. An astounding achievement within such a short period."

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield told Reuters that "something mysterious" had happened.

The cinemas agreed to show it, then all independently come to the same decision overnight. It won't be a coincidence," Frake-Waterfield said.

"They claim technical reasons, but there is no technical reason," he said. "The film has been shown in over 4,000 cinema screens worldwide. These 30+ screens in Hong Kong are the only ones with such issues."

Two films were dropped from Hong Kong's international film festival last year after failing to get approval from authorities.

The cancellation comes as Hong Kong hosts the Art Basel contemporary art fair, with authorities eager to promote the city as a vibrant cultural hub.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

