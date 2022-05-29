‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ director teases the plot

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ director teases the plot

The film will see Winnie and Piglet on a murderous rampage

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and is a horror re-imagining of the classic children's story featuring everyone's favourite yellow teddy bear. The film will see Winnie and Piglet on a murderous rampage.

During an interview with Variety, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield discussed the plot of the upcoming horror adaptation.

"Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult," he explained. "Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral. So, they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"When you try and do a film like this, and it's a really wacky concept, it's very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it's just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. We wanted to go between the two."

The film will balance horror and comedy, and will be fully aware of its absurd premise. It stars Craig David-Dowsett as Winnie, with Chris Cordell as Piglet alongside Gillian Broderick, Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Ronald.

The original IP entered the public domain earlier this year. 

 

