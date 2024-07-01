The Wilde Begum of Bengal

The beauty of 'The Begum's Blunder,' a 1920s Bangali adaptation of Oscar Wilde's 'Lady Windmere's Fan,' lies in its rare ability to do what old literature textbooks often cannot — bring together people from all walks of life to experience a fusion of history and humour.

Watching the young audience break out into laughter, while the elderly sit on the edge of their seats, is a testament to Naila Azad's success in adapting and directing the play, effectively translating a classic into a whole new setting.



'The Begum's Blunder' follows Begum Mumtaz Nizamuddin, who grows suspicious of her husband, Aftaab Nizamuddin, upon the arrival of a mysterious woman named Amira Nahar Khanum. The narrative explores high society and the powerful impact of gossip on the characters' lives, as Mumtaz's attention to rumours nearly destroys her marriage.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The adaptation mostly follows Wilde's script, but diverges from the source through its music, costume, setting, and language. The dialogues are mostly in English, with a few lines in Hindi and Bangla, in an attempt to immerse viewers in the new setting.



At times, the play's greatest strength also seemed to be its weakness. Although at its core, 'The Begum's Blunder' remains Wilde's story, with dialogues largely faithful to the original, it struggles to seamlessly integrate with its traditional aesthetics in terms of costume and music.

These traditional elements often felt more like reminders of the new setting, rather than being fully integrated into the narrative. It makes you question whether it should have been adapted in Bangla or if the director should have taken more liberties with the storyline and dialogue.

With that said, the cast's performance turned out to be the true highlight of the play.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Samreen Islam, who plays Mumtaz, truly pulled off an outstanding performance because of the pure energy she puts into conveying the emotions of Mumtaz, and bringing this character to life on stage.

Even side characters such as Darius Shah, played by Auyon Islam Ace, pull off their characters with natural grace.



While stage plays often rely on exaggerated expressions to clearly communicate emotions to the audience, the cast of 'The Begum's Blunder' went beyond merely presenting animated characters. Despite the plot's absurdities, it was easy to get invested in the characters, as they felt real.

A key reason for this authenticity is the cast's unwavering commitment to their roles, as they never really took any 'break' from acting while on stage. Even during an electrifying dance performance that steals the audience's attention, the actors remain in character, silently interacting in the background. These subtle interactions reveal aspects of their personalities that dialogue alone could not convey.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The dance performance will also give you insight to the level of detail the team behind the play put into the production. The dancers use the stage freely, while the whole cast, on the limited space of the stage, casually move around. The actors do not stay rooted in a single place, which would have otherwise broken the immersion of the setting.



In the director's note, Azad pens, "My adaptation of Oscar Wilde's beautifully satirical social comedy challenges the conceptions and beliefs of not only past societies, but also the society of today."



These words ring true as the universal themes of the story are what keep the diverse audience hooked till the very end, evoking laughter and gasps in unison. The play's social commentary also leaves the audience with a sense of having gained something meaningful from the experience.

As the cast took their final bow and the curtains closed, a common remark among the audience was about the impeccable costumes. In the party scene, the entire cast was adorned in shades of blue and gold, with a style that is reminiscent of the glamour of 'The Great Gatsby'.



All in all, the satirical comedy is best enjoyed with a friend, because by the end, it will leave you both with a lot to discuss. You can watch the play at Bangladesh Mohila Shomity on 1, 2, and 6 of July at 7 PM.







