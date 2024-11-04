Govt doesn't support 'protesters stopping play' midway at Shilpakala: CA press wing

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:22 pm

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam spoke at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Sunday (3 November). Photo: PID
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam spoke at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Sunday (3 November). Photo: PID

The government has clarified its statement regarding the incident of a play being stopped midway in the face of protests at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka yesterday, saying it didn't support the protesters' stance.

Stating that on 3 November, some dailies published the news with headlines depicting that the government does not support the incident of stopping a play at Shilpakala Academy, the government said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam's speech was misrepresented. 

"As a result, it created confusion among the public. In fact, he conveyed that the interim government does not support the incident of protesters stopping the play, as in, taking a stand against art is undesirable and that he [press secretary] feels that Shilpakala Academy Director General Syed Jamil Ahmed controlled the situation by taking appropriate measures," said a statement from the chief adviser's press wing.

Moreover, the interim government believes in ensuring the safety of people, art practices and cultural institutions at all times, it said, adding, "That is why Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is working to investigate the incident and take measures."

Yesterday, a stage play titled "Nityapurana" by prominent theatre troupe Desh Natak was stopped midway at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, following protests by a group of people in front of the academy's gate.

Shilpakala Academy Director General Syed Jamil Ahmed said the decision to stop the play midway was made to ensure the "safety of the audience."

The Shilpakala director general explained that given the circumstances, he feared that the academy itself might have come under attack.

Eyewitnesses present at the time said at around 6pm yesterday, a group of people started protesting in front of the Shilpakala gates, labelling Desh Natak's member Ehshanul Aziz Babu "an accomplice of the Awami League."

Later, Jamil Ahmed went and calmed down the protestors, and the play started. But the protestors regrouped in front of the gate and started protesting again, attempting to break into the venue.

The Shilpakala Academy also faced criticism for not seeking assistance from law enforcement during the recent incident. 

Meanwhile, the government condemned the incident at Shilpakala Academy and said there will be an investigation into the matter.

"We condemn this incident and hope that the BSA chief will investigate it and will let the government know what exactly happened there," said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam while responding to a question at a media briefing at Foreign Service Academy.

