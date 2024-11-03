Play stopped midway at Shilpakala to ensure safety of audience: DG Jamil

The play "Nityopuran" by theatre troupe Desh Natak was stopped midway at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka yesterday after a group of people staged a protest in front of the academy's gate.

Describing the incident at a virtual press briefing today (3 November), Shilpakala Academy Director General Syed Jamil Ahmed said the decision to stop the play midway was made to ensure the "safety of the audience".

The incident came under heavy criticism on social media.

The Shilpakala director general explained that given the circumstances, he feared that the academy itself would become a "target for an attack".

"Recently, 22 branches of Shilpakala Academy across the country came under attack. That weighed on my mind. With the audience inside the hall, I thought, what if the protesters attack them? Considering the safety and security of the audience, we decided to halt the show midway. I went inside and apologised to the audience," he said.

Eyewitnesses present at the time said at around 6pm yesterday, a group of people started protesting in front of the Shilpakala gates, labelling Desh Natak's Ehshanul Aziz Babu "an accomplice of the Awami League".

Later, Jamil Ahmed went and calmed down the protestors, and the play was resumed later.

But the protestors regrouped in front of the gate and started protesting again.

Narrating the incident, Jamil said, "I have explained to them that more than 200 members of Desh Natak actively participated in the July-August mass uprising. Some also sustained gunshot wounds.

"First they accepted [what I said] and the play resumed. But later they started protesting again … Some people climbed over the wall and entered. When the gate was broken, we decided to stop the play altogether after talking to the members of Desh Natak."

Earlier on 17 October, Ehshanul Aziz Babu from Desh Natak shared a post on Facebook, saying, "Come together to save the country. Let's chant Joy Bangla and confront these anti-Bangladesh, anti-independence Razakars."

He attached an edited photo depicting some advisers of the interim government wearing Jinnah caps, labelling them as "Razakars".

The post sparked protests, leading to the disruption of the play, according to Director General Jamil.

"The post was in poor taste. I told Babu as such. I told all of them not to make such posts on Facebook, but instead criticise the government through their plays," he said.