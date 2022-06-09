U.S. says convicted R&B singer R. Kelly deserves more than 25 years in prison

09 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:00 pm

Kelly, 55, who has been jailed since 2019, remains a "serious danger" to the public, justifying keeping him behind bars until well into his 70s, prosecutors added

09 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Grammy-winning R&amp;B singer R. Kelly arrives for a child support hearing at a Cook County courthouse in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. 6 March, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Grammy-winning R&B singer R. Kelly arrives for a child support hearing at a Cook County courthouse in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. 6 March, 2019. Photo: Reuters

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking.

In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said Kelly exploited his stardom and wealth over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls for sex, demonstrating a "callous disregard" for his victims and showing no remorse.

"Indeed, the defendant's decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct - no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others - to the strictures of the law," prosecutors said.

Kelly, 55, who has been jailed since 2019, remains a "serious danger" to the public, justifying keeping him behind bars until well into his 70s, prosecutors added.

Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer for Kelly, has said he should spend fewer than 14 years in prison, and will in a filing next Monday explain why his "history and characteristics" justify a shorter sentence.

Bonjean's office declined to comment.

