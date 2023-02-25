R Kelly to serve 20 years for child sexual abuse

Splash

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

R Kelly to serve 20 years for child sexual abuse

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
Kelly being tried at court for sexual abuse. Photo: Collected
Kelly being tried at court for sexual abuse. Photo: Collected

R Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal judge on Thursday for his convictions on child sexual abuse images and enticing minors for sex charges. 

The judge also stated that he would serve nearly all of the sentence concurrently with a 30-year sentence he received last year for racketeering charges.

In addition, Harry Leinenweber mandated that Kelly serve a year in jail following his New York conviction.

Whether Leinenweber would mandate that the 56-year-old serve the sentence concurrently with or only after he completes the New York term for 2021 racketeering and sex trafficking convictions was the key question coming into Kelly's sentencing in his hometown of Chicago. That amounts to receiving a life sentence.

She claimed that by photographing his victims, including Jane, Kelly "memorialised" his abuse of youngsters, making it all the worse. According to her testimony in court, Kelly "used Jane as a sex prop, a thing" for videos.

The prosecution conceded that Kelly's chances of escaping jail alive may have been completely eliminated by a hefty sentence served only after the New York sentence. They argued that doing so was justifiable based on his crimes against minors and lack of repentance.

At the beginning of the hearing, Leinenweber stated that he disagreed with the government's claim that Kelly used fear to force young girls to have sex.

R Kelly / child sexual abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

9h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

17h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

8h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

10m | TBS Entertainment
Lenovo 12 generation all in one features

Lenovo 12 generation all in one features

3h | Tech Talk
Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter