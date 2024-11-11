Farooki's appointment as adviser draws accolades from artists' community

Splash

UNB
11 November, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:34 pm

Related News

Farooki's appointment as adviser draws accolades from artists' community

UNB
11 November, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:34 pm
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's acclaimed filmmaker Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, who was vocal in favour of the student-led July uprising, took oath as an adviser to the interim government on Sunday (10 November), and his colleagues in the cultural arena took to social media to congratulate him on his new journey.

Farooki took his oath at Bangabhaban after 7pm alongside two other newly appointed advisers - Mahfuj Alam, who was the Chief Adviser's special assistant, and Sheikh Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group.

Congratulating the director, Farooki's wife actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha wrote, "Congratulations @farooki_mostofa for your new journey! Alhamdulillah."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

filmmaker Khijir Hayat Khan congratulated Farooki on Facebook and said, "Finally an artiste (filmmaker) got a place on the Council of Advisers."

Last September, popular writer and lyricist Latiful Islam Shibli was appointed as the new Executive Director of Kabi Nazrul Institute. "Congratulations my brother Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, now it's time to serve our country. Inshallah long way to go," Shibli wrote congratulating Farooki.

Actor and host Shariar Nazim Joy wrote, "Congratulations Farooki Bhai. One of our very own, whom we trust. May your leadership begin with a message of peace."

Besides, many other cultural personalities including director Matia Banu Shuku, singer Elita Karim, filmmaker Rashid Palash, director Mabrur Rashid Bannah, filmmaker Swapan Ahmed, Chorki CEO Redoan Rony, director Adnan Al Rajeev, singer Joy Shahriar, director Goutam Koiri and others congratulated Farooki as well.

Regarding his new role, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki wrote on his verified Facebook profile on Sunday night, "I have never been into any formal thing! However, I took an oath today to serve my country as the Cultural Adviser! Simply because: 1) there is always this motivation to do something for the country which is irresistible 2) it's always tempting to be a colleague of Prof Yunus!"

"Please wish me luck in this new journey and don't forget to help me with your kind advice. I promise to do everything I can do to bring some changes," Farooki wrote.

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki / Nusrat Imrose Tisha / Adviser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

21h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

1h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

1h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

2h | Videos
Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

2h | Videos