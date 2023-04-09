Timotheé Chalamet is set to sing in upcoming Bob Dylan biopic

American Actor Timotheé Chalamet is set to do his own signing in the upcoming biopic on Bob Dylan, according to director James Mangold.

At a Star Wars press event in Europe Mangold revealed the detail to Collider on 7 April and added that the shooting will begin in August 2023.

When asked about what inspired him to take upon the project, he told Collider, "The story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — It's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene."

Mangold's project is based on Elijah Wald's book "Dylan Goes Electric" and the script is written by Jay Cocks.

Chalamet will be portraying the early years of Bob Dylan's life in the biopic. The film will also feature Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez however, it is yet to be revealed who will play these characters.

The film does not yet have a release date.

Timotheé Chalamet made his breakthrough with the film "Call Me By Your Name", an adaptation of André Aciman's 2007 novel about first love. "Dune", "Bones and Ali", and "Wonka" are some of his popular movies. Chalamet began his career as a teenager in the drama series "Homeland" in 2012.