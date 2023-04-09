Timotheé Chalamet is set to sing in upcoming Bob Dylan biopic

Splash

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 12:47 pm

Related News

Timotheé Chalamet is set to sing in upcoming Bob Dylan biopic

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 12:47 pm
Timotheé Chalamet is set to sing in upcoming Bob Dylan biopic

American Actor Timotheé Chalamet is set to do his own signing in the upcoming biopic on Bob Dylan, according to director James Mangold. 

At a Star Wars press event in Europe Mangold revealed the detail to Collider on 7 April and added that the shooting will begin in August 2023.

When asked about what inspired him to take upon the project, he told Collider, "The story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — It's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene."

Mangold's project is based on Elijah Wald's book "Dylan Goes Electric" and the script is written by Jay Cocks. 

Chalamet will be portraying the early years of Bob Dylan's life in the biopic. The film will also feature Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez however, it is yet to be revealed who will play these characters. 

The film does not yet have a release date.

Timotheé Chalamet made his breakthrough with the film "Call Me By Your Name", an adaptation of André Aciman's 2007 novel about first love. "Dune", "Bones and Ali", and "Wonka" are some of his popular movies. Chalamet began his career as a teenager in the drama series "Homeland" in 2012. 

Timothee Chalamet / Bob Dylan / Bob Dylan biopic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

1h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

1h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

3h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The work of potters in Munshiganj, Kumarpara has increased

The work of potters in Munshiganj, Kumarpara has increased

7m | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

2h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

2h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

18h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs