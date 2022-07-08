Three movies to be released this Eid-ul-Azha

Eid-ul-Azha and Eid-ul-Fitr are the two of the biggest box office days for Bangla Cinema. This marks the first time a proper lineup of summer movies has been slated for theatres since the days of the pandemic. This year, three tentpole films are competing to become the biggest box office draw of the summer.

Ananta Jalil's – 'Din- The Day'

Din-The Day. Photo: Collected

The marketing campaign for the (helpfully subtitled ) movie 'Din- The Day' has been in full force for a while but has recently been at odds with the censor board, the film stars Ananta Jalil and his wife, Barsha, in the lead roles.

Ananta Jalil told The Business Standard that he had created the movie at a cost of Tk100 crore. The film is a joint production of Bangladesh and Iran, with the latter providing the lion's share.

"Viewers have been eagerly waiting for this movie for a long time. This time the wait is coming to an end. The movie is going to be released on the coming Eid-ul-Azha," Ananta declaimed.

Regarding the story of the film, he said, "Those who emigrate from Bangladesh, face various problems. Together focusing on Bangladesh, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran, these four countries, 'Din- the Day' will show the ironies. The film is directed by Iranian director and producer Murtaza Otash Jamjam."

'Poran', a thriller based on true events

Poran. Photo: Collected

Directed by young director Raihan Rafi, the film stars Sariful Islam Razz, Bidya Sinha Mim and Yash Rohan. The film was shot and completed in Mymensingh a couple of years ago but was stuck in release schedule hell due to the pandemic and is finally coming to the big screen.

"We don't want to go for multiple halls in the beginning," said director Raihan Rafi regarding the roll out of the film. "After the movie releases properly, the number of showings and halls will also increase gradually."

Puja and Roshan's 'Psycho'

Photo: Collected

Puja Cherry released two films Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 and is following that up with one film, this season. Roshan and Puja are co-starring in 'Psycho' directed by Anonno Mamun.

Regarding the production and shooting of the movie the film maker said, "We started working on the film in 2019 which then obviously came to a screeching halt due to Coronavirus but now we are now fully prepared for release. We have submitted the film to the censorship board for review. The campaign is doing well. We believe viewers will love the film."