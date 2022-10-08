Din – The Day screened at Egypt film fest

Following 'Din – The Day's success in the domestic movie market, the film has been selected for a screening in the 38th Alexandria Mediterranean Countries Film Festival in Egypt. Ananta and Barsha presented the film at the festival on Thursday.

The couple posted multiple photos of them attending the festival on Ananta's verified Facebook page. Ananta in a (tad bit tight around the chest) bespoke black tuxedo and Barsha in a blue shari, the two were appearing in the festival as a true hero-heroine couple both on and off screen.

Jointly organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and Administrations in Alexandria, the film festival will be running 5 October through 10 October. A total of 77 films from 29 countries will be screened in the festival.

Bangladeshi films have just begun to cross boundaries. 'Hawa' and 'Poran' took the US cinema lovers by surprise and soon two more new releases – 'Beauty Circus' and 'Operation Sundarbans' will rock threatres in Australia later this month.

Earlier last month, 'Din – The Day' was shown in Malaysian theatres.

