These 6 underrated horror films will spook up your Halloween

If you like horror films, you've probably watched the classics and the latest mainstream releases. But what about those hidden gems?

The films that may not have made a massive splash but are chilling, unsettling, and incredibly worth your time. Sometimes, it's the lesser-known films that leave the biggest impact.

If you're looking to go beyond the mainstream and dive into some underrated horrors that really deserve more attention, we've got you covered.

Below is a list of horror films that may have slipped under the radar but offer fresh scares, inventive storytelling, and unforgettable experiences.

As Above, So Below (2014)

As Above, So Below follows a group of explorers who venture into the eerie catacombs beneath Paris, searching for the fabled Philosopher's Stone. What initially seems like a claustrophobic archaeological adventure soon spirals into something far more sinister as the characters find themselves trapped in a literal hell. The film is part adventure, part horror, and 100% nightmare fuel.

What I love about this film is the atmosphere. It was actually shot in the real Paris catacombs, one of the world's most haunted places, and that adds so much authenticity to the horror. It's a disorienting, panic-inducing experience that will leave you with your heart racing.

One Cut of the Dead (2017)

This Japanese film starts with a team of filmmakers and actors shooting a low-budget, single-take zombie film in an abandoned WWII facility. But things go terribly wrong as they get attacked by real zombies. The first 30 minutes might seem like standard zombie film, but trust me—stick with it. Just when you think you've figured it out, the film flips everything on its head, turning into something so much more than a typical horror flick.

The film is creative, hilarious, and incredibly heartwarming. It's one of the most refreshing horror films I've seen in years, and I can't recommend it enough.

Creep (2014), Creep 2 (2017)

The premise of this found-footage film is simple: a videographer answers an online ad to film a man named Josef for one day. Josef seems friendly at first, though awkwardly so, but as the day progresses, things get progressively... weirder. What really got me was how Creep manages to make such a simple setup so terrifying.

The film doesn't rely on jump scares or gore but instead on the sheer discomfort of being in Josef's presence. Mark Duplass's performance as Josef is unnerving in the best way possible. The character swings between vulnerability and menace with such ease that you're never quite sure what his true intentions are.

If you like Creep, be sure to watch the sequel. Sequels are rarely on par with the original. I personally try to avoid sequels, especially horror film sequels. But Creep 2 is one of those rare examples when the sequel is as good as the original.

Possessor (2020)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of the legendary David Cronenberg), this sci-fi horror dives deep into the idea of identity and control. In this dystopian future, assassins use brain-implant technology to take over other people's bodies in order to carry out kills. But as you can imagine, things get messy, and the lines between the "possessor" and the "possessed" start to blur.

The film's visual style is hypnotic, often psychedelic, as it delves deep into the human psyche. It explores the fragility of identity and how technology can invade the most personal parts of us. It will leave you questioning your own sense of autonomy.

Climax (2018)

Gaspar Noé's Climax follows a group of dancers who, after a long night of rehearsals in an isolated building, unknowingly drink sangria spiked with LSD. The film quickly descends into madness as the dancers lose control, both mentally and physically, trapped in a nightmarish, drug-fueled frenzy. Noé's trademark long takes and dizzying camerawork, accompanied with excellent use of soundtracks, made me feel like I'm spiraling into madness alongside the characters.

Noé turns something as simple as a party into a living nightmare. It's disturbing, disorienting, and leaves you feeling hollow, but that's exactly what makes it so effective.

It taps into primal fears of losing control and the dangers of unchecked group dynamics. Its abstract approach may not appeal to all, but for those willing to embrace its experimental nature, it's an experience like no other.

The New York Ripper (1982)

Lucio Fulci's The New York Ripper is a brutal, sleazy slasher set in the early '80s New York. The film follows a detective hunting down a sadistic killer who, disturbingly, quacks like a duck during his crimes. Yes, you read that right—a killer who quacks. Beneath the bizarre premise, there's a gritty, mean-spirited atmosphere that captures the raw and dangerous feel of the city.

While some may find it overtly sleazy and trashy, I think it's a fascinating snapshot of the slasher genre at its most primal. For those who appreciate Italian giallo cinema, this film is an unpolished gem. It's far from Fulci's more famous works, but for fans of gritty horror, this one is an experience you won't forget.