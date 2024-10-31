Ghosts of Dhaka: Urban legends that won’t rest in peace

According to eyewitness Imran, once while driving through airport road, right as he was about to enter Jasimuddin avenue, he saw a lady wearing a white shari in the middle of the road.

Suddenly, Imran said, the lady started to barrel towards him at breakneck speed, forcing him to hit the brakes seconds before impact. As he looked out the car, he was befuddled to notice the lady had vanished into thin air.

This is just one among many tales of encounters with the "Lady Ghost of Airport Road," a spirit repeatedly reported by drivers and passersby over the years. Much like the lady ghost, Dhaka residents have witnessed countless paranormal stories of recurring 'ghosts' in some of the city's most infamous locations.

For this Halloween, we sought out people and witnesses who could bear accounts of these 'ghost stories,' further attempting to unravel how these urban legends have become as much a part of Dhaka's cultural identity as its eerie folklore.

Another account of the lady ghost is of Mehrab, who posted a comment on a Facebook post that his friend saw the ghost while they were all driving through that road during the late nineties. When his friend didn't stop the car, his tyre got mysteriously punctured.

However, according to some claims, not everyone who comes into contact with this haunting figure is fortunate enough to make it out alive.

Shamim, an eyewitness who allegedly survived a harrowing experience, took to social media to claim that he and his friend came across the lady ghost while travelling on a bike at night.

"A woman in a white shari suddenly appeared on the road, causing my friend to slam the brakes really hard. Sadly, he could not avoid the collision. He didn't make it."

Throughout the years, numerous accidents have taken place near airport road that have been attributed to interference from the alleged lady ghost.

The folklore goes as such— a woman and her child were brutally killed in a car accident on that very road many years ago. Since then, the ghost of the woman returns to seek revenge on drivers for the death of her child.

Despite no evidence being provided or personal accounts being substantiated, the myth surrounding the ghost still persists.

There are many other places in Dhaka that have garnered a reputation for being haunted by the supernatural.

Haunted houses of Dhaka

There is one specific building in Dhanmondi 27, where it is said that once a woman committed suicide, and her spirit now haunts that apartment. Her floor has become infamous for causing flickering lights and inducing a sense of dread in anyone who attempts to go inside her apartment.

One of the most infamous cases is that of Pori Bibi, the spirit of the daughter of the Subedar of Mughal Bengal, Shaista Khan, who still haunts Lalbagh fort. Legend has it that Khan never completed the construction of the fort because Pori Bibi tragically died before the fort could be fully finished. Khan apparently buried his daughter in a mausoleum in that location.

The grave of Pori Bibi has since become quite the historical landmark of Dhaka, attracting visitors every day. In time, it has also developed a reputation for being haunted by her spirit, who is said to roam the fort at night. People have reported feeling watched by a presence, being followed, and sensing cold spots.

So, what about these ghosts of Dhaka? Could it be that they're actually real?

Dhaka's very own urban legends?

Well, according to Muhaiminul Niloy, Chief Researcher of Folklore Expedition Bangladesh (FEB), these are examples of urban legends.

The term was coined by folklorist Harold Brunvand in the 1980's. He was a prolific writer, and has stated that the "lack of verification never diminishes the appeal of the legends."

Every culture in the world has its own urban legends; and it seems we have ours too— even though they may be derivatives of other paranormal legends.

For example, the "Lady Ghost of Airport Road" is just a local Bangali rendition of the "White Lady" story that can be found in numerous countries all over the world.

Urban legends spread through story-telling and word of mouth. Their origins are usually vague and attributed to hearsay. But despite the lack of solid evidence, why do these stories continue to grow, even in the age of the internet?

Famous horror film director, Nuhash Humayun, says that Bangladesh has a rich oral tradition of sharing ghost stories that go back multiple generations. It is a powerful communal experience to share these stories with each other.

Nuhash believes that even though we have modernised now, "the desire to share these stories has followed us to the modern day, and so has our sense of fear".

Reflection of our anxieties

One popular theory is that the stories that shape our urban legends reveal the anxieties and fears of our society.

In a rapidly developing city like Dhaka, changes come fast and strong, often before communities have had a chance to adjust to new environments and new ways of life. These rapid changes, such as the destruction of old buildings to make way for new ones, or old streets for new highways, can often make members of a community feel disempowered.

This lack of control and disenfranchisement can create tensions between tradition and modernity which can manifest in ghost stories. This is why primitive locations like Lalbagh fort are often said to be haunted whereas new buildings don't carry the same stigma.

"We are trying to preserve our past, or elements of our society. That is why we pass down these stories without any documentation or proof. It's like a Wikipedia article in our heads. It reminds us of simpler times," states Nuhash.

Old buildings which are under threat of demolition are also more frequently incubators for ghost stories, as they can be seen as vestiges of a bygone era.

"It is our fear of the unknown that draws us to these legends," Muhaiminul, who works at Folklore Expedition Bangladesh (FEB), points out.

These anxieties can also take the form of warnings of dangers. Since road safety is an ever-present concern, it makes cultural sense why one of the most popular urban legends would be constructed around road accidents. The "white lady" can act as a reminder of the dangers of the highway.

Voice of the voiceless

The fact that so many of our popular urban legends revolve around women who were allegedly wronged in some way, subconsciously reveals how our society treats women.

Indeed, there is a common thread in many of the urban legends that surround Dhaka. Pori Bibi, the ghost who haunts the house in Dhanmondi 27, and the white lady are all women.

In Bangladesh's highly gendered and patriarchal society, women are often discriminated against, disenfranchised, and on the receiving end of gender-based violence. As a result, the urban legends that form in our country often reflect cultural sentiments regarding women's roles and treatment in society.

Muhaiminul sheds light on this aspect, "Historically, our society has oppressed women, and this oppression persists even today. The prevalence of female ghosts—often depicted as widows or tragic figures who took their own lives and now seek vengeance—can be viewed as a channel for these significant stories to emerge."



Nuhash concludes that the feminine form has always been connected to urban legends and ghost stories in our country. He points to ghosts from traditional folklore such as "Petni" and "Shakchunni" as further examples of this rich cultural tradition of ghost stories surrounding women.

These women, who were wronged in life, now return as ghosts to seek justice or revenge in death.

Perhaps people share and believe in these urban legends to bring them to life so that the dead can speak on behalf of the living.

While we cannot say conclusively what each of these legends are trying to convey, it would be wise not to dismiss them, but rather, try to understand why they arise and what they say about our society.

One thing is for certain—Our ghosts are speaking to us. But will we listen?

5 Most Haunted Locations in Dhaka



1. Dhaka Airport Road - Numerous accounts have talked about the famous 'Lady Ghost of Airport Road', who appears and disappears on the long stretch of road and causes drivers and passerby to lose focus and cause accidents. You can recognise her by her signature white saree.



2. Lalbagh Fort - The famous tourist attraction is said to house the mausoleum of Pori Bibi, who died tragically during the Mughal era. Her grave is said to be haunted by her spirit. You can recognize her presence through the sense of being followed or watched, as well as feeling the temperature drop.



3. Dhanmondi 27- In an apartment in Dhanmondi 27, near "Bar B Q Tonite", a floor sits dark and empty since the former resident has committed suicide. Flickering lights and a sense of dread overtakes anyone who tries to enter her apartment.



4. Golf Heights Building - Near Banani graveyard, there have been reports of people hearing the sound of wailing children when they are crossing by this building.



5. Botanical Garden - According to rumours and second-hand accounts, a woman haunts the Botanical Garden in Mirpur. She may show up when darkness sets. Understood to be dangerous, this apparition can be recognized by her appearance as she floats inches above the ground.