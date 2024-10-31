Bhoot Chaturdoshi meets Halloween: The Bangali Bhoots

In Bengali tradition, bhoots, or ghosts, are as much a part of our folklore as they are of our everyday humour.

As October draws to a close, two mysterious nights creep up on us from across the world: Bhoot Chaturdoshi and Halloween.

While Halloween is marked by costumes, carved pumpkins, and trick-or-treating, Bhoot Chaturdoshi in Bengal is steeped in age-old rituals, with families lighting 14 lamps or "choddo prodip" to ward off restless spirits lurking in the shadows.

In Bengal, bhoots, or ghosts, are much more than figures meant to inspire fear.

They're part of our folklore, emerging in village tales, children's rhymes, and family gatherings, casting spells over us with their curious quirks and motives.

Each bhoot has its unique story: some haunt water bodies or dark roads, others play pranks, and a few are more thoughtful than terrifying, with histories as tragic as they are fascinating.

Together, they honour the allure of ghostly tales, blending the eerie with the humorous and adding a dash of thrill to chilly autumn nights.

What better time than Bhoot Chaturdoshi to venture into their world? Let's meet some unforgettable spirits who haunt the Bengali imagination.

Petni: The haunted well guardian

Petni, the sorrowful, solitary ghost, is known to haunt ponds and wells, draped in her trademark white saree with flowing, tangled hair.

Petni is believed to have once lived a life marked by hardship, her spirit lingering around water as her eternal refuge. And yet, she is less malicious than protective, claiming ponds as her own domain. If you find yourself under her gaze, you might feel an odd pull, lingering just a little too long by her haunted well.

Nishi: The luring call in the dark

"Nishi... Nishi...," they whisper, calling your name in the dark. The Nishi is the spirit that beckons late at night, calling out in a voice uncannily familiar to you. If you hear it, do not answer, for the Nishi can lead you astray into the woods or alleys, where you might never return. It's believed that only those with a weak spirit fall prey to the Nishi's call.

Story goes, Nishi used to be a lover in life who lost his beloved to a tragedy. Forever longing, his spirit now calls out for companionship, although with rather eeriness.

Skondhokata: The headless wanderer

In the quiet rural areas of Bengal, the tale of the Skondhokata is both chilling and sad. This ghost is said to be a man who lost his head in an accident or was executed unjustly. Now, he roams headless, sometimes clutching a lantern or swinging an invisible blade, and asking strangers for directions to his missing head.

The Skondhokata is not known to harm; rather, he's stuck in a loop of sorrow, a restless traveller on an eternal search. Villagers have whispered that if you hear footsteps behind you at night, it may just be the Skondhokata — lost, searching, and alone.

Mechho Bhoot: The fish-loving phantom

Every Bengali child has been warned of the Mechho Bhoot, the fish-loving ghost who steals ilish (hilsa fish) right off your plate. If there's one bhoot you don't want at your dinner table, it's this one.

Known for its insatiable appetite for fish, the Mechho Bhoot can sneak up and make off with your catch before you even take a bite.

Legend has it that the Mechho Bhoot was once a fisherman with an undying love for fish curry. So, the next time your fish curry vanishes without a trace, don't blame your neighbour—blame the Mechho Bhoot, who just might have helped himself to a bite!

Brahmadaitya: The pious protector

Unlike the mischievous Mechho Bhoot, the Brahmadaitya is a respected, pious spirit—believed to be the ghost of a Brahmin. Tall and fair, with his sacred thread visible, he roams around banyan trees, often helping lost travellers find their way home. He doesn't harm but instead acts as a wise guide, sharing ancient wisdom with those who seek it.

Villagers often bring offerings to the base of banyan trees, hoping to keep the Brahmadaitya happy. And who knows—perhaps his blessings are why some travellers find themselves unexpectedly safe after a long, dark journey.

Mamdo Bhoot: The nighttime trickster

Known to haunt deserted roads and crossroads, Mamdo Bhoot is infamous for scaring travellers at night, playing tricks on them, or making eerie sounds that send chills down the spine. But in truth, he's less harmful and more of a nighttime prankster. Many say he's fond of hiding things or creating false images to startle you.

But if you keep your cool, Mamdo Bhoot will likely leave you alone, satisfied that he's had his fun for the night.

Shakchunni: The fashionable mischief-maker

The Shakchunni is Bengal's quintessential mischief-maker, a spirit with style! Draped in a dazzling red or white saree, adorned with bangles that clink as she glides, the Shakchunni loves nothing more than stirring up trouble–and she does it with flair.

Known to possess young married women, especially those decked out with a bit too much jewellery and a popular husband, she'll drag her new host off to ponds, markets, or anywhere she can show off her ethereal sense of fashion.

Some say she's the spirit of a woman who lost her husband, some say she couldn't quite let go of her love for luxury, while others believe she's just bored and ready for a good prank.

So, if you spot a woman mysteriously gliding through a village lane, swishing her saree like a runway model with her feet backward, beware—you might just have encountered a Shakchunni out for some fun!

Each Bengali bhoot has a personality, a purpose, and a story. They haunt not just places, but also our imaginations, our fears, and our humour. So, the next time you hear footsteps on a dark road, or you feel a cold breeze near a pond, remember: it might be a bhoot, or it might just be a figment of a well-worn tale.

This Bhoot Chaturdoshi, as you light your 14 lamps, spare a thought for these ghosts and the world they inhabit. After all, they're as much a part of Bengali folklore as our legends and lullabies, adding a dash of mystery and a thrill to our otherwise quiet nights.