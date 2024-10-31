Horror film Bibhabori released today

The OTT platform Deepto Play has released a horror web film, named 'Bibhabori',today. The movie stars Sadia Ayman and Iresh Zaker among others and is directed and written by Tito Rahman.

"Horror is a genre that I have not explored before," said Sadia Ayman who plays the role of Neetu, a village girl who moves to the city for her studies.

"Matter of fact it was a new experience for most of us. Halloween is also not something that is widely celebrated in Bangladesh but I am really excited about it. I am hoping that viewers will come to love the movie as well," she said.

The story centres on Neetu, who alongside her schooling, works as a babysitter at a daycare. She lives in an old hostel on the outskirts of town. However, strange and eerie events soon begin to unfold at the hostel.