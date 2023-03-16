Quentin Tarantino’s 'The Movie Critic' may be his last film

16 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Photo: collected
After years of hinting that his tenth film will be his last outing behind the camera, the curtains are about to draw on the final act of Quentin Tarantino's directorial career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary director's last work will be called 'The Movie Critic'

Filming is expected to begin in the fall. Details about the film are being kept under lock and key, but it's said to have a female lead and will be set in 1970s Los Angeles. With that timeframe, there's some speculation that the subject could be Pauline Kael, the highly-influential firebrand critic known for clashing with editors and filmmakers alike.

A former Paramount consultant in the 1970s who worked closely with Warren Beatty, she was a trailblazing critic for the New Hollywood movement and, notably, played a crucial role in inspiring notable filmmakers including Wes Anderson and, of course, Tarantino. 

The Pulp Fiction director even published Cinema Speculation in 2022 which is a collection of essays inspired by the work of Kael.

