Bangladesh

'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore

Shuchona Foundation is publishing Pracheer Periye with the hope that it will help further the understanding towards ASD among Bangla readers at home and abroad

Saima Wazed Hossain.
Saima Wazed Hossain.

Shuchona Foundation will be launching "Pracheer Periye" on 24 April during an online event organised in collaboration with Centre for Research and Information (CRI).

The foundation undertook the initiative to translate and publish "Beyond the Wall", an autobiography by a renowned self-advocate, Dr Stephen Mark Shore in Bangla titled "Pracheer Periye".

The online event titled "Pracheer Periye: Saima Wazed's Conversation with Stephen Shore on his Autobiography and Autism" will be attended by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as chief guest.

Dr Shore and Saima Wazed, chairperson of Shuchona Foundation will be part of a panel discussion, moderated by Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor of Child Adolescent and Family Psychiatry in National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Other guest speakers will be Jane Pearce, country director of World Food Programme Bangladesh, Adiba Ibnat Poshla who will share her experience as a self-advocate in navigating life with ASD, and Niger Rahman as one of the book reviewers of Pracheer Periye.

Acknowledging that no two persons on the spectrum are the same, the book is helpful and gives an understanding of the life of a person with ASD, said a press release on Thursday.

The author of the original book, Dr Shore was diagnosed with autism as a child.

His autobiographical account gives a rare, detailed, and warm insight into the life of someone with Asperger Syndrome.

Currently, Dr Shore is an Assistant Professor of Special Education at Adelphi University in the United States.

Shuchona Foundation is publishing Pracheer Periye with the hope that it will help further the understanding towards ASD among Bangla readers at home and abroad.

Shuchona Foundation's Chairperson Saima Wazed is a licensed School Psychologist, an advisor to the Director-General of WHO on Mental Health and Autism, and CVF's Thematic Ambassador for Vulnerability. Currently, she is an Instructor and Clinic Supervisor at Adrian Dominican School of Education (ADSOE), Barry University, USA.

Pracheer Periye can be found in rokomari.com after the launch.

