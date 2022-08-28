'Succession', 'Stranger Things' win Location Manager Guild award

28 August, 2022, 02:10 pm
“No Time to Die” and “House of Gucci” bagged the award of outstanding location in a contemporary film and outstanding location in a period film respectively

Succession, Stranger Things. Photo: Collected via Variety
"Succession", "Stranger Things",  "No Time to Die" and "House of Gucci" among others scored top prizes at the ninth annual Location Managers Guild International's (LMGI) awards at Los Angeles Center Studios on Saturday, reports Variety.

Season 3 of HBO's Succession, shot across New York State and Italy, bagged the title of outstanding location in a contemporary television series. While Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 3 filmed across shot in Atlanta, Georgia, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Vilnius, Lithuania, bagged the prize for outstanding location in a period television series.

"Station Elven" also scored a prize for outstanding location in a television serial program.

Meanwhile, "No Time to Die" and "House of Gucci" bagged the award of outstanding location in a contemporary film and outstanding location in a period film respectively.

Director Martin Scorsese bagged the prestigious Eva Monley award, honouring his more than 50 years of extraordinary award-winning work.

The LMGI Awards highlight the international features, television and commercials where the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enriches the character and enhances the narrative.

