‘Dahmer’ becomes Netflix’s biggest hit since Stranger Things

'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' has been a ratings hit for Netflix. The series debuted on 21 September to 196.2 million viewers. This was Netflix's best ratings since Stranger Things' season four.

The ten episode series depicts the story of Dahmer from his victims' perspective and the messes Wisconsin police made in handling mass murderer, who made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia.

The show stars actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock.