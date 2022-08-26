Succession season 4 brings back 9 characters

HBO's critically acclaimed prestige drama Succession is bringing back more familiar faces for its upcoming fourth season which is set to debut early 2023.

Dagmara Domińczyk who plays Waystar Royco head PR and legal team member Karolina Novotney will be back alongside Alexander Skarsgård whose character, tech CEO Lukas Mattson, is central to the plot of season four; Arian Moayed as Kendall's longtime frenemy Stewy Hosseini, Juliana Canfield as Kendall's intrepid assistant Jess Jordan; Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Kendall's media heiress love interest Naomi Pierce and many others.

The arc of season 4 is set to revolve around the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson. The implications of this gigantic sale provokes existential angst and familial angst among the billionaire family of the Roys.

Season 3 of 'Succession' premiered last October, and has since netted 25 Emmy nominations, the most of any show in contention for 2022