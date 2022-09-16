The studio round of Magic Bauliana 2022 is going on air

The country's biggest baul song reality show 'Magic Bauliana 2022 Season Four' is underway. The studio round of Magic Bauliana 2022 will soon be seen on Masranga Television under the care of Sun Foundation and sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited.

The judges shortlisted 18 contestants from across the country for the studio round by marking them on five subjects – rhythm, tune and singing. Shahnaz Beli, Shafi Mondal and Arif Dewan will be judges in this round.

It is to be noted that more than 50,000 contestants had registered in the fourth edition of Magic Bauliana till 26 May.

Creative and event partners for this season will be Mediacom Limited and wardrobe partner Deshal.