Studio Round of Magic Bauliana 2022 to kick off soon

Corporates

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 05:35 pm

The fourth round of Magic Bauliana 2022 is set to commence soon on Maasranga Television. 

The judges shortlisted a total of 18 contestants from across the country for the Studio Round by marking them on five subjects. 

Shahnaz Beli, Shafi Mondal and Arif Dewan will be judges in this round.

More than 50,000 contestants from home and abroad had registered for the fourth round till 26 May.

Magic Bouliana is hosted by Machranga Television and sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited. 

Mediacom Limited is the creative and event partners while Deshal teamed up as wardrobe partner. 
 

