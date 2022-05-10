‘Magic Bauliana’ brings folk music on Maasranga Television

The fourth season of "Magic Bauliana," a folk music reality show aiming to present Bangla Baul music to the new generation, is gearing up to hit Maasranga Television.

The announcement of the upcoming season, an initiative of Sun Foundation, was made during a press conference on Tuesday (10 May).

The latest season sponsored by the flagship oral care brand 'Magic' from Square Toiletries Limited will be followed by a book compiling 110 Baul songs featured in the last season as an archive for the future.

The season will also feature stunning visuals containing the biographies of 35 talented Baul artists and their contributions to folk music.

This year, people all around the world can participate in the competition singing Bangla folk melodies.

Registration for the show is open till 26 May.

The audition round will be held in 7 regions of Bangladesh- Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Kushtia and Mymensingh.

The main competition will begin with selected contestants with Shafi Mandal, Shahnaz Belly and Arif Dewan as the judges of the show.

To learn more about Magic Bauliana and to register, visit the website of Magic Bauliana

(www.magicbauliana.com.bd), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/magic.bauliana) or call the

Toll free number 08000888000.