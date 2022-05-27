Stranger Things Season 4 streaming today

Splash

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 10:37 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The first five episodes of Netflix's flagship original show Stranger Things season 4, dropped on Netflix today. 

The final four episodes of Stranger Things season 4 will be released in July. The three-year hiatus between Stranger Things season 3 and season 4 was caused by a multitude of events, the most notable of which being the Covid-19 pandemic.

The creators revealed the  total runtime of the show to be a collective 12 hours and 51 minutes. The length of some episodes are reportedly similar to a full length feature film.

The Duffer Brothers have defined Stranger Things season 4 as "the beginning of the end", Season 5 of Stranger Things has already been greenlit by Netflix studios.

Stranger Things 4

