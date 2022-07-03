'Stranger Things 4' breaks streaming record

03 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 09:34 am

Stranger Things. Photo: Collected
Stranger Things. Photo: Collected

Stranger Things Season 4 yet again broke the streaming record for Netflix. Season 4, Volume 1, had the most hours seen in a weekend premiere, an astounding 286.79 million hours.

Volume 2 of the season continued this massive success with its premiere, which led to the streaming giant crashing due to high levels of online traffic. 

No other streaming show has ever crossed the 6 billion Nielsen viewing minutes threshold in a single week. Stranger Things Season 4 exceeded the 7 billion mark.

With the release of Volume 2 of the season 4 on 1 July, Netflix crashed and became inaccessible to many of its users. Early on Friday morning, over 13,000 users reported having issues with the service. 

 

