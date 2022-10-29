Spooky Halloween Night at Courtside: An evening of spooky costumes and immeasurable fun

Photo : Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

As the sun went down, the entirety of the courtside felt like a scene from a Tim Burton movie. Dense fog filled the venue, and in the midst of it you could see zombies, witches, evil clowns, and vampires walking around.

For people looking to celebrate Halloween, the Spooky Halloween Night, which took place at Chef's Table Courtside, was the place to be. The event included attractions such as a cosplay contest, horror ramp show, gaming booths, a fortune teller booth, and more. If you did not dress up for the occasion, they also had booths selling masks so you could join in on the fun if you changed your mind.

What made the event so grand was not just the shows and activities the festival prepared, but the spirit of the visitors. The amount of effort they had put behind their costumes was truly a spectacle. The event came to life with all the monsters and ghouls.

Finding someone in a low-effort costume was a rare find, and you could feel the true essence of Halloween by the energy that surrounded you.

One attendee in costume said, "I just got my costume today. Even though it was very last minute, I still really wanted to come here."

The event gave everyone a chance to dress up, and most visitors did just that, not just the cosplay enthusiasts. An endearing site was that of a zombie – who never broke out of character – and a nun. Cladded in guts and gore, the zombie was a little boy, and the nun was his guardian, enjoying Halloween together. The pair became the centre of attention.

One of the most popular booths belonged to the fortune teller. She gave tarot card readings, discussing your past, present, and future. One person after another left the booth in awe after their reading.

The event was also a big deal for the cosplay community. Famous Bangladeshi cosplayers, such as Haruwen Cosplay, arranged meet and greets where fans could take pictures and have a chat with them.

Thankfully nothing rose from the dead throughout the evening, but what the event did flawlessly was bring people together for an evening of spooky costumes and immeasurable fun.