South Park Season 26 to premiere in February
Next month, the popular comedy animated series 'South Park' will be returning for its 26th season. The show will begin airing on Comedy Central, every Wednesday night, starting 8 February.
South Park fans won't have to worry about the fate of their favourite characters until 2028 either, co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed an expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, signing up for an unprecedented 30 seasons.
This deal also includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events, exclusive for Paramount+.
After the season 26 premiere, all new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App.