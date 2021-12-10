South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid part two trailer features adult Cartman, Kyle and Stan

'South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID' will premiere on 16 December on streaming platform Paramount+. This is the second exclusive South Park event based on Covid-19.

The new special will continue from where the last one left off, with the adult versions of Stan, Kyle, and Cartman attempting to go back in time to save Kenny's life in the teaser.

On Thanksgiving, Paramount+ released the first exclusive event, 'South Park: Post COVID', which had a record-breaking launch day on Paramount+, with the biggest streaming numbers of any film or series debut on the site to date.

The Emmy-winning series, which follows the adventures of four young boys in the town of South Park, premiered on 13 August 1997.