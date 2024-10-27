Lizzo’s witty Halloween ozempic nod to South Park

Lizzo has once again proven she's the queen of clever pop culture references. This Halloween, the 'About Damn Time' singer made a witty nod to her recent South Park satire by donning an Ozempic-inspired costume.

The Ozempic episode of South Park, titled South Park: The End of Obesity, was a satire on the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The same episode included a spoof ad for a product called Lizzo.

After the show hilariously skewered her for the weight loss craze, Lizzo embraced the joke and flipped it into a tongue-in-cheek Halloween look. She sported a futuristic, metallic costume with the word "Ozempic" boldly across it. With her signature humour intact, Lizzo has shown the world how to turn satire into an empowering fashion statement.