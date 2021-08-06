South Park creators sign $900m deal to make seasons and movies

Glitz

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 10:56 am

Related News

South Park creators sign $900m deal to make seasons and movies

South Park debuted in 1997, and has become infamous for its strong language and often controversial, dark and surreal humour that satirises a broad range of adult issues

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 10:56 am
South Park creators sign $900m deal to make seasons and movies

Creators of the popular cartoon show South Park have signed a $900m (£646m) deal with US media giant ViacomCBS.

The agreement will see Trey Parker and Matt Stone make new South Park episodes for the Comedy Central network, reports the BBC.

The pair are also set to create more than a dozen spinoff movies for Viacom's Paramount+ streaming service. The first project of the deal will be a South Park film scheduled for release later this year.

The agreement, which runs to the end of 2027, includes six seasons of the South Park TV show and 14 movies.

"Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humour to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central," Chris McCarthy of MTV Entertainment and Paramount+ said in a statement.

Parker and Stone even made light of the announcement, suggesting that the deal would last a lot longer than officially agreed: "Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years."

South Park debuted in 1997, focussing on the exploits of four boys - Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick - in and around the town of South Park in Colorado, USA.

It has become infamous for its strong language and often controversial, dark and surreal humour that satirises a broad range of adult issues.

The creators have produced more than 300 episodes to date and a movie that was released in 1999.

The deal comes as the world's biggest media and technology companies battle for dominance of the global streaming market.

Top News / World+Biz

South Park

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income