Souls releases new track 'Jodi Dekho'

In the continuation of Souls' celebration of their 50th anniversary through the release of 50 new songs, the iconic band has released a new track.

Titled 'Jodi Dekho,' the song marks the third single release of '50 Years of Souls.' Vocalist Partha Barua composed the tune of Jodi Dekho.

The band also announced that a few other songs will be released after 15 days.

"A few years ago, while performing in Australia, we composed the song with Iftekhar Sujon, who lived in Sydney. We named it 'Addabaji' because it was composed during a gathering of friends." said Partha Barua regarding the song.