The Silence: Grotesque, but for the right reasons

How long can one endure the mediocrity of a middle-class life when everyone around them is living a life of luxury?

A new web series 'The Silence', directed by Vicky Zahed, follows the tale of a middle-class couple – Ayon and Ruby, played by Shyamal Mawla and Mehajabeen Chowdhury – who are tired of their mundane lives. They long for a better future, and will do anything to become wealthy. From online gambling to stealing, nothing is off limits.

However, despite their best efforts, they could never seem to escape the constraints and constant financial struggles. One day, Ayon, while driving his friend's car for Uber, met a millionaire, played by Sajal Chowdhury. He gave Ayon a visiting card and promised a chance to change his life.

The story wore its inspirations on its sleeve. By now you can probably see the parallels between the popular Netflix series Squid Game. The series also takes inspiration from the movie 'Seven' and the play 'Dr. Faustus' by Christopher Marlow, explicit tales about the seven deadly sins.

However, when watching the series, it still managed to feel unique, and quite grotesque (for the right reasons). In their pursuit of wealth, the couple undertakes a series of difficult tasks, and the shocking ending leaves you with a lingering taste. It is definitely worth the watch.

"Everyone tried to make the story beautiful and present a good piece of work to the audience. We believe the web series will create a buzz among the audience," said Vicky Zahed.

This was Mehjabeen Chowdhury and Vicky Zahed's first venture with Binge. The series also stars Azizul Hakim, Bijori Barkatullah, and Sajal in leading roles, all of whom are brilliant in their roles.

The six-episode web series keeps you engaged with its unique story. It feels like a deeper commentary on greed, the segregation of classes, and the dark side of being overly ambitious.

The entire production quality – including costumes, sound design, and cinematography, especially the close-up shots – were top notch and really adds to the overall experience.

The Silence was released on 30 January, and is now available for streaming on Binge's Android/iOS app for free. Binge is currently offering free access and to introduce its viewers to unique content. "We are bringing a lot of new content for viewers, now we are going beyond the typical OTT type content," said Hasibul Hasan, General Manager, Binge.