Another Vicky Zahed thriller on Binge

Splash

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 10:41 am

Related News

Another Vicky Zahed thriller on Binge

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 10:41 am
&#039;Ekti Khola Janala&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Ekti Khola Janala' poster. Photo: Collected

Renowned director Vicky Zahed, famous for his psycho-thrillers like "Redrum" and the "Punorjonmo" series, returns with "Ekti Khola Janala" (An Open Window), a short film blending horror elements. The film stars Tasnia Farin and Sallha Khanam Nadia as nurses. 

The teaser and posters hint at a chilling narrative, with Farin depicted intensely holding a stethoscope and Nadia with a syringe, her eyes filled with tears yet smiling. Another poster shows both actresses together, with Farin signalling silence and Nadia holding a syringe. 

Zahed explains, "This story, adapted to a Bangladeshi context, revolves around two nurses encountering strange events one night." The 50-minute film will premiere on the OTT platform Binge later this week.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Vicky Zahed / Ekti Khola Janala / Binge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

2h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

21h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

12h | Videos
Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

13h | Videos
That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

14h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

14h | Videos