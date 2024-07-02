Another Vicky Zahed thriller on Binge

Renowned director Vicky Zahed, famous for his psycho-thrillers like "Redrum" and the "Punorjonmo" series, returns with "Ekti Khola Janala" (An Open Window), a short film blending horror elements. The film stars Tasnia Farin and Sallha Khanam Nadia as nurses.

The teaser and posters hint at a chilling narrative, with Farin depicted intensely holding a stethoscope and Nadia with a syringe, her eyes filled with tears yet smiling. Another poster shows both actresses together, with Farin signalling silence and Nadia holding a syringe.

Zahed explains, "This story, adapted to a Bangladeshi context, revolves around two nurses encountering strange events one night." The 50-minute film will premiere on the OTT platform Binge later this week.

