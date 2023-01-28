Vicky Zahed's First Web Series 'The Silence' to Hit Binge next month

Vicky Zahed's debut web series 'The Silence' is going to premiere on January 29, 2023. Vicky fans will have to wait till Valentine's week of February to watch this six-episode psychological thriller.

The posters reveal that Vicky Zahed's first web series 'The Silence' is going to be another unorthodox approach to mainstream entertaining dramas, web series, or films. Fans expect that like his previous content, Zahed's upcoming web series will make the audience enthralled, thrilled, and surprised.

Photo: Courtesy

Since the beginning of creation, there has been a forged and inexhaustible attraction in the human race toward forbidden things. It makes them on the one hand excessively ambitious, on the other hand, indifferent to all social norms. And it is the emotion that pushes them to unintended and unpleasant consequences just like in the legendary story of Adam, Eve, and the Serpent.

Photo: Courtesy

Coating the background with this idea, the story and screenplay of the series are written by Vicky himself. Nazim Ud-Daula accompanied him in the screenplay. As usual, Mehzabin Chowdhury remains at the center of the story. Her main co-star is Shyamol Mawla, who is now spending a busy time on Bangla web content. And Azizul Hakim and Bijri Barkatullah, popular actors of the 90s, will appear with new surprises.

Photo: Courtesy

Arnab Hasnat for editing, visual effects, and background music, and Rinku for art direction remain unchanged in Vicky's production crew. On the other hand, Saiba Talukdar was the chief sound editor, and the production design was taken care of by Alvira Tasnim.