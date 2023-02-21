Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel' to release in US, Canada

Splash

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 01:52 pm

Related News

Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel' to release in US, Canada

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 01:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India's Reliance Entertainment and Singapore-based film marketing and distribution firm Continental Entertainment Pte Limited (CEPL) will release Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Shonibar Bikel (Saturday Afternoon)" in the US and Canada.

The film will open at the theatres in US and Canada on 10 March before its Bangladesh release as the situation remains fluid following a u-turn of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in this regard, Variety reports.

The Bangladesh Film Censor Board had given a verbal clearance 'Shonibar Bikel' on 21 January, however, an official clearance letter was not given by the Censor Board, stalling the 3 February release of the movie.

"I am glad the film is finally going to be seen by a wider audience. The movie is very important for people in my country to see and I wished it would be released in Bangladesh first, but nevertheless, I'm glad that it will be seen by people all over the world, starting with North America. I invite North American audiences to come and experience the film in theatres," Farooki told Variety.

Sharing the news on social media, Farooki writes, "Never Stop!".

CEPL  CEO (Southeast Asia) Sreyashii Sengupta said, "A thought-provoking, intense film, which is a dramatic narrative evoking varied emotions and conversation, we are happy we can bring Bangladesh's most modernist director Farooki's acclaimed 'Saturday Afternoon' finally to global audiences after four years of breathless wait."

Dhruv Sinha, head of overseas businesses at Reliance Entertainment, said: " 'Saturday Afternoon' gives us an opportunity to work with a maverick filmmaker like Farooki and it also opens doors for films from Bangladesh to the world.  We can assure you that the team at Reliance Entertainment will bring many such gems in future to the world audience."

The movie titled "Shonibar Bikel" (Saturday Afternoon) is based on the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack in Gulshan, Dhaka, which has been stuck in the Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) for four years.  

Produced by Jaaz Multimedia, Chabial (Bangladesh) and Tandem Productions (Germany), the "Shonibar Bikel" cast includes Bangladesh's Nusrat Imrose Tisha ("Holud Bani"), Palestine's Eyad Hourani ("Baghdad Central") and India's Parambrata Chatterjee ("Aranyak"). 

Earlier, Shonibar Bikel's director Farooki told The Business Standard, "We will do everything possible to ensure that 'Shonibar Bikel' is released even an hour prior to 'Faraaz'. If I have to take to the streets, I most certainly will."

Meanwhile, on Monday (20 February), the High Court banned the promotion and screening of the Hansal Mehta-directed Indian film "Faraaz" -- based on the same event – in Bangladeshi cinema halls and online platforms.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after hearing a writ filed by Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir, who was killed in the militant attack. 

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, "Faraaz" was released in India on 3 February. 

Top News

Shonibar Bikel / Mostafa Sarwar Farooki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

34m | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

39m | TBS Today
Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

3h | TBS Stories
Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike