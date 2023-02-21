Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel' to release in US, Canada

India's Reliance Entertainment and Singapore-based film marketing and distribution firm Continental Entertainment Pte Limited (CEPL) will release Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Shonibar Bikel (Saturday Afternoon)" in the US and Canada.

The film will open at the theatres in US and Canada on 10 March before its Bangladesh release as the situation remains fluid following a u-turn of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in this regard, Variety reports.

The Bangladesh Film Censor Board had given a verbal clearance 'Shonibar Bikel' on 21 January, however, an official clearance letter was not given by the Censor Board, stalling the 3 February release of the movie.

"I am glad the film is finally going to be seen by a wider audience. The movie is very important for people in my country to see and I wished it would be released in Bangladesh first, but nevertheless, I'm glad that it will be seen by people all over the world, starting with North America. I invite North American audiences to come and experience the film in theatres," Farooki told Variety.

Sharing the news on social media, Farooki writes, "Never Stop!".

CEPL CEO (Southeast Asia) Sreyashii Sengupta said, "A thought-provoking, intense film, which is a dramatic narrative evoking varied emotions and conversation, we are happy we can bring Bangladesh's most modernist director Farooki's acclaimed 'Saturday Afternoon' finally to global audiences after four years of breathless wait."

Dhruv Sinha, head of overseas businesses at Reliance Entertainment, said: " 'Saturday Afternoon' gives us an opportunity to work with a maverick filmmaker like Farooki and it also opens doors for films from Bangladesh to the world. We can assure you that the team at Reliance Entertainment will bring many such gems in future to the world audience."

The movie titled "Shonibar Bikel" (Saturday Afternoon) is based on the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack in Gulshan, Dhaka, which has been stuck in the Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) for four years.

Produced by Jaaz Multimedia, Chabial (Bangladesh) and Tandem Productions (Germany), the "Shonibar Bikel" cast includes Bangladesh's Nusrat Imrose Tisha ("Holud Bani"), Palestine's Eyad Hourani ("Baghdad Central") and India's Parambrata Chatterjee ("Aranyak").

Earlier, Shonibar Bikel's director Farooki told The Business Standard, "We will do everything possible to ensure that 'Shonibar Bikel' is released even an hour prior to 'Faraaz'. If I have to take to the streets, I most certainly will."

Meanwhile, on Monday (20 February), the High Court banned the promotion and screening of the Hansal Mehta-directed Indian film "Faraaz" -- based on the same event – in Bangladeshi cinema halls and online platforms.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after hearing a writ filed by Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir, who was killed in the militant attack.

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, "Faraaz" was released in India on 3 February.