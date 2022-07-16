Shironamhin’s Sheikh Ishtiaque debut as an actor

Singer Sheikh Ishtiaque of Shironamhin has made his debut as an actor. He acted in a short film called 'Harihar' written and directed by Sadek Sabbir under the supervision of Animesh Aich.

The short-film centres around two old friends who have dropped out of touch for a long time, they serendipitously run into each other and embark on an impromptu road trip . Apart from Harihar Sheikh Ishtiaq, the cast also includes regular small screen actors Sabbir Ahmed and Saima Smriti.

The drama was televised on Deepto TV yesterday at 11:55 PM and is currently available for viewing on Bioscope. Harihar is an Alpha Eye production. The producer of Harihar is Shahriar Shakeel and the creative producer is Animesh Aich.