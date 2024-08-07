Popular band Shironamhin releases song for 'new Bangladesh'

Popular Bangladeshi band Shironamhin released a song for a "new Bangladesh" titled "Keno" on Tuesday night (6 August).

The 2-minute and 51-second song has already touched the hearts of fans.

"Song of the New Bangladesh... For those who haven't heard it yet listen to it soon. The song's name is 'Keno?' The full song link is provided in the comments," the band wrote on their official Facebook account.

It is noteworthy that from the very beginning of the quota reform movement, Shironamhin has been showing solidarity with the students.

The artists have physically attended the protests to express their unity with the movement.

