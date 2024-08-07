Popular band Shironamhin releases song for 'new Bangladesh'

Splash

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:18 pm

Related News

Popular band Shironamhin releases song for 'new Bangladesh'

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 01:18 pm
Screengrab from music video.
Screengrab from music video.

Popular Bangladeshi band Shironamhin released a song for a "new Bangladesh" titled "Keno" on Tuesday night (6 August).

The 2-minute and 51-second song has already touched the hearts of fans.

"Song of the New Bangladesh... For those who haven't heard it yet listen to it soon. The song's name is 'Keno?' The full song link is provided in the comments," the band wrote on their official Facebook account. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is noteworthy that from the very beginning of the quota reform movement, Shironamhin has been showing solidarity with the students. 

The artists have physically attended the protests to express their unity with the movement.
 

Shironamhin / band / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

5h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

27m | Videos
No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

1h | Videos
Mainul Islam made new IGP

Mainul Islam made new IGP

3h | Videos
Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

3h | Videos