Sal the Man when it comes to revolution

When Salman Muqtadir's name comes up, a whirlwind of thoughts might hit you. Maybe you think of him as an overgrown teenager who never quite figured out adulthood, or perhaps as a celebrity with a flair for the dramatic.

He could be a digital creator, a wannabe rockstar, a businessman, or just about any other persona you can think of. Chances are, whatever label you slap on him, you're probably not far off.

One aspect you cannot deny about the recently turned 31-year-old guy with an obsession for sneakers, is his ability to reach out to people and to influence them, by the virtue of having millions of followers.

While many from privileged backgrounds typically distance themselves from the struggles of the general public, Salman has always been an anomaly to this stereotype.

In 2018, when students in Dhaka took to the streets demanding road safety, and more recently during the nationwide anti-discrimination protests, Salman didn't shy away from supporting the cause. Despite the fact that these issues were unlikely to ever affect his life directly, he chose to use his voice to advocate for change.

We asked him why he does it when it's easier to just sit back and relax.

"Many people think I speak out because of patriotism or love for my country, but that's not it. I'm not a patriot or an idol. It's just my personality. It's about my commitment to what I believe is right. There's no agenda. I would always stand up against injustice, no matter where I am," he said.

Salman says that he has had this trait of standing up for righteousness since childhood. He has always wondered why Bangladeshis are often reluctant to speak out against wrongdoing, unless it directly affects them or their loved ones.

"It's by staying quiet all these years which has led to all these wrongdoings. If all of us were rightfully vocal against all the wrongdoings and unjust activities, none of this would have happened," he said

Historically, Bangladesh has proven to be a dangerous place for those who dare to speak out against the powerful, the unjust, and the government. Many influential figures remain silent, fearing for their safety.

Yet, Salman has consistently found the courage to voice his opinions. Is it because his privilege gives him a sense of protection, or is he simply brave?

"I don't consider myself a brave person. I felt the same fear as everyone else and had just as much to lose," he said.

He continues, "Over the years, I've received threatening calls and have been taken into custody, just like many others. But I've always been a risk-taker, and I believe that to achieve anything extraordinary in life, you have to be willing to take risks."

When it comes to taking risks, Salman took a significant one about five years ago when he released his original song 'Obhodro Prem' on YouTube, with a music video that polarised the nation.

While many criticised the video for being against our culture and for its explicit content—particularly the intimate scenes between Salman and the model— what was however completely unacceptable was the fact that Salman was openly attacked online by a government minister, leading to the video getting restricted for viewership.

"The video wasn't removed through any legal process, nor did it have anything to do with the Digital Security Act. In reality, it was a personal vendetta from one individual—the former ICT minister Mustafa Jabbar —who openly posted against me on Facebook," Salman explained.



"I wanted to challenge it legally, but they didn't let me."

Salman claims that a few days later, he received a phone call from the same minister, instructing him to deactivate all his social media accounts and to stop being a public figure.

"That day, I felt utterly helpless. It was straight up mental torture. I realised there was nothing I could do against someone so powerful—no one could," he shared.

He continues, "But I refused to take the video down. It's still online, though it's not easy to find. Despite all the restrictions, Obhodro Prem remains one of the most popular Bangladeshi videos. It shows that when you fight for what's right, in the right way, success will follow."

In retrospect, does Salman regret releasing the video?

"Never," he says. "That song defines me."

Looking back on the two major student protests over the past six years, Salman feels that the youth and students of Bangladesh have become increasingly aware. He believes that, ultimately, it's up to us—the people—to protect ourselves.

Governments will come and go, but the people will endure. Salman suggests that we should begin by gradually speaking out about smaller issues before tackling larger, more complex problems.

"I want people dictating Bangladesh who can solve the simpler problems. I want us to be civilised and love our country. Our history and love for the country has always been manipulated and brainwashed to fit narratives that weren't true. You should love your country for what it is, not out of sympathy for what it's been through," he concluded.