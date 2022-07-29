Rick and Morty season 6 premiere date announced

Rick and Morty season 6 premiere date announced

Promotional image of Rick and Morty season 6
Promotional image of Rick and Morty season 6

The long-awaited sixth season of Rick and Morty will air internationally, beginning Sunday, 4 September. 

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement that producing season six of the show was a big challenge because it is more than just a popular show, Rick and Morty is a global phenomenon. "As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled."

Rick and Morty was launched in 2013, since then the comedy series has been viewed over 10 billion times across a wide gamut of streaming, digital, and linear platforms. The show was co-created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites).

