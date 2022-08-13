'Rick and Morty' season six trailer teases more intergalactic chaos

13 August, 2022, 11:30 am
The trailer begins with Rick and Jerry sitting with their backs against the wall in the middle of a laser gun fight with an unknown enemy

Rick and Morty. Photo: Collected
Rick and Morty. Photo: Collected

Yesterday Adult Swim released a new trailer of the much-anticipated sixth season of Rick and Morty, about a month ahead of the season premiere on 4 September. The new trailer shows glimpses of the cosmic chaos about to ensue in the upcoming season including all the Sanchez/Smith family drama and pop-culture references. 

The trailer begins with Rick and Jerry sitting with their backs against the wall in the middle of a laser gun fight with an unknown enemy. To set the mood for the battle, Rick asks his trusty ship to play his favourite track. As 'Paranoid' by Black Sabbath plays in the background, we are exposed to more of what's to come this season. This series of events could be best described as typical 'Rick and Morty' style pandemonium from the potential of the entire family vanishing from reality to Rick and Summer escaping intergalactic terrorists using the 'Die Hard' method.

The first season of Rick and Morty premiered in 2013 on Adult Swim. The series follows the story of Rick Sanchez, a mad scientist character inspired by Doc from 'Back to the Future', and his interdimensional travels with his grandson Morty. The show also depicts Rick's vulnerability and troublesome relationship with his daughter Beth, his vagabond son-in-law Jerry and his granddaughter Summar. Soon after the first season was released, Rick and Morty became a cult classic. 

 

