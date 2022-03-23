Rick and Morty themed Szechuan Sauce set to return to Mcdonalds

23 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Rick and Morty themed Szechuan Sauce set to return to Mcdonalds. Photo: Collected
McDonald's has announced it's giving Szechuan Sauce another limited release.

Starting from 31 March, customers can get a free Szechuan Sauce packet with any order of McNuggets only via the McDonald's app. This is only the fourth time McDonald's has added Szechuan Sauce to its menu. 

Szechuan Sauce. Photo: Collected
The sauce originally debuted in 1998 for the promotion of Disney's Mulan. The item was brought back into the fast-food sphere, by Rick and Morty, during the show's season three premiere. McDonald's, the fans, and the media were not prepared for the rabid demand of the sauce's initial limited return; which led to near riots.

Even though Rick and Morty season six is slated to be released this summer. 

 

