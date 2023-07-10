Mim in the spotlight

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 10:38 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Cinema fans were craving the return of Bidya Sinha Mim on the silver screen with 'Antarjal.' Unfortunately, the movie has not been released this Eid. However, Mim brought a treat for her fans with the release of Mission Huntdown on 'Hoichoi!', a web series that brought her back into the limelight by virtue of her brilliant and natural on-screen acting.

"I am extremely grateful to the audience. especially to those who routinely consume a variety of content. My sincere gratitude goes out to everyone who helped in Mission Huntdown. Since the web series' debut, I have gotten a lot of feedback from different media for my performance as Neera.  I'm still a little miffed that 'Antarjal's' release date was postponed last minute. However, Mission Huntdown more than made up for that setback, and I am also very pleased with the response I received from the OTT fans," said Mim to The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, Mim will be starring alongside Jeet in Sanjay Samaddar's 'Manush,' which will be releasing in Kolkata soon. Earelier, Mim shared the screen once with the Kolkata superstar in the movie 'Sultan.'

 

