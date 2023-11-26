Mim, Kolkata's talk of the town

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 04:29 pm

Bidya Sinha Mim. Photo: Courtesy
Bidya Sinha Mim. Photo: Courtesy

Bidya Sinha Mim, the popular Bangladeshi actress, has become the talk of the town in Kolkata, all thanks to a splendid craftsmanship. 

The actress starred in a film named 'Manush', directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Sanjay Samaddar.

The film was released on 24 November in West Bengal. Mim shared the screen with West Bengal's very own, Jeet. The actor was also the producer of the film. All of these factors combined, the film garnered the attention of many and during the release of it, that anticipation was reflected upon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mim had previously acted in Kolkata-made movies. 'Manush' has been a topic of discussion in Kolkata and the actress was equally a big part of that discussion. The actress opened up about her role and the reaction of 'Manush'.

"Sanjay Samaddar has already garnered many praises for his drama in Bangladesh, and it is a matter of pride that now his film 'Manush' is making waves in West Bengal. I was hoping that people would watch the movie with great anticipation. The past few days have seen an increase in the number of viewers," said Mim.

She further added, "I am now hopeful that viewership of the film will increase even more because the story is compelling and captivating. I have put in a lot of effort and worked really hard and I am now enjoying the fruits of it. I am hoping the audience will enjoy the movie during the week. It is the only thing that will give me satisfaction as an artist."

Right now Mim is working on the dubbing of the film 'Digonte Fuler Agun', directed by Tarek Wahid. The actress will be seen portraying the character of the Panna Kaiser, the wife of Shahidullah Kaiser. 

 

